Not only does the gradient Signe table lamp blend in seamlessly with your home decor thanks to its slim, stylish black design, but it also blends multiple colors together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.