Brighten and dim your smart lights
The Philips Hue Dimmer switch allows you to wirelessly turn your lights up high or down low.
Switch between light scenes
The smart Dimmer Switch allows you to toggle through four light recipes by simply pressing the "on" switch. Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax are programmed by default and you customize your selection in the Hue app.
Connect up to 10 smart lights
With the Philips Hue wireless dimmer switch, you can connect up to 10 lights to control simultaneously from a single dimmer switch.
Mount the dimmer switch anywhere
The Philips Hue Dimmer switch functions as a normal wall switch and dimmer ∙ but better. In addition to mounting with screws or strong adhesive tape, you can remove the magnetic control and carry it with you anywhere.