Support
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue wall switch module 2-pack

Philips Hue wall switch module 2-pack

Installed behind light switches, the Philips Hue wall switch module lets you use existing switches with your Philips Hue smart lights. Your lights always stay powered on and reachable — and you can even use the switch to set multiple scenes on an individual light or in a Room or Zone.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • Works with all Hue lights
  • Philips Hue Bridge required
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Synthetic

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Miscellaneous

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay