Customize with your favorite scenes
The Hue Tap smart light switch allows you to customize each of its three buttons to do exactly what you want: turn off and on all the lights, choose one of the four preset light scenes, or use your own custom light scene.
Easy-to-install smart light switch
The Hue Tap smart light switch is unbelievably easy to install: simply follow the instructions in the Hue app to get it set up. Customize the default settings to make the switch do exactly what you want.
Smart light switch powered by touch
The Hue Tap smart light switch is powered by kinetic energy, which means that when you press the light switch you generate sufficient energy to control your smart lights. A truly wireless solution ∙ no batteries required.
Mount or carry your smart light switch
Attach the Philips Hue Tap switch to the wall with the included mounting plate to use as a standard smart light switch. The switch is removable, so you can lift it off the mount and carry it with you as a remote control.
Compatible with Apple HomeKit
Connect the Hue Tap smart light switch to the Hue Bridge to control any Apple HomeKit device, such as turning off your lights and lowering your thermostat at the same time.
Requires a Philips Hue Bridge
This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge (not included).