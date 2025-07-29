*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A21 - E26 smart bulb - 100 W
Get bright lighting for spaces such as the garage or kitchen, as well as softer light for any room, with a Philips Hue White A21 bulb, which offers a powerful 1600 lumen output (equivalent to 100W) and wireless dimming. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.
Current price is $23.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge Pro enabled
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- Powerful, bright white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
67x133