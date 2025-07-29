*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A60 - E26 smart bulb - 810
Bring premium-quality, warm white light (2700K) into your home with our smartest bulb yet. With a maximum brightness of 810 lumens and dimming capabilities, you can truly customize your light to suit your needs, adjusting smoothly from full brightness all the way down to 5% using the Hue app.
Product highlights
- Up to 810 lumen
- Warm white light (2700K)
- Dimmable to 5% brightness
- Control using app or voice
- Easy to install and use
Specifications
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000