*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Downlight 5/6 inch
Bring color to your home with this 5/6-inch recessed downlight. With 16 million colors, this light gives your home new personality. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Current price is $219.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Dimmable out of the box
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Low energy consumption | A+
- White ambiance +16 million colors
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal