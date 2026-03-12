Festavia permanent 30ft 16pod Wh Ext
Item no longer available
About the Festavia permanent 30ft 16pod Wh Ext
The ultimate year-round décor. Personalize your home’s exterior for any occasion, any season, and any mood with a string of bright, color-capable light pods. Easily extend Festavia permanent lights with this 30 ft extension string that includes 16 weatherproof light pods and connects directly to the end of a base string. Festavia permanent lights are extendible up to a maxumum of 150 ft, allowing you to get light along all your rooflines, eaves, and soffits.
- Chromasync™ precision color
- 30 ft extension with 16 lights
- Up to 50 lm per light
- Waterproof (IP65)
- Long 50k-hour lifespan
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677607661
Design and finishing
- Color
- White
- Material
- Plastic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 50,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -4 to +113 °F
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 5% <H<75% (non condensing)
- Operational temperature
- -20°C to 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
- Color changing (LED)
- Yes
- Fully weatherproof
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
String light/Lightstrip
- Extendibility
- Yes
- Input Voltage
- 24V
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Outside, Patio
- Type
- String Lights
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677607661
- Net weight
- 0.56 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.73 kg
- Height
- 72 mm
- Length
- 186.5 mm
- Width
- 185 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004284703
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 13
Product dimensions and weight
- Net weight
- 0.56 kg
- Net weight
- 1.24 lb
- Cable length
- 9,150
- String light length
- 9,144 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 800
- Mains power
- 24 V DC
- IP code
- IP65
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 680
- Led light spacing (inches)
- 22.4 inch
- Led light spacing
- 22-1/2 inch
- Number of light sources
- 16
- Class of protection (string lights)
- III - safe extra low voltage
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 10.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available
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