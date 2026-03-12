Festavia permanent 30ft 16pod Wh Ext

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Festavia permanent 30ft 16pod Wh Ext
Item no longer available

About the Festavia permanent 30ft 16pod Wh Ext

The ultimate year-round décor. Personalize your home’s exterior for any occasion, any season, and any mood with a string of bright, color-capable light pods. Easily extend Festavia permanent lights with this 30 ft extension string that includes 16 weatherproof light pods and connects directly to the end of a base string. Festavia permanent lights are extendible up to a maxumum of 150 ft, allowing you to get light along all your rooflines, eaves, and soffits.

  • Chromasync™ precision color
  • 30 ft extension with 16 lights
  • Up to 50 lm per light
  • Waterproof (IP65)
  • Long 50k-hour lifespan

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