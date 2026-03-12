The ultimate year-round décor. Personalize your home’s exterior for any occasion, any season, and any mood with a string of bright, color-capable light pods. Easily extend Festavia permanent lights with this 30 ft extension string that includes 16 weatherproof light pods and connects directly to the end of a base string. Festavia permanent lights are extendible up to a maxumum of 150 ft, allowing you to get light along all your rooflines, eaves, and soffits.

Chromasync™ precision color

30 ft extension with 16 lights

Up to 50 lm per light

Waterproof (IP65)

Long 50k-hour lifespan