*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
GU10 - smart spotlight
Bring color to your home with a spotlight bulb. With 16 million colors, this light can give your home new personality. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Current price is $64.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
50x58