Lighstrip Plus extension V3
Extend your Hue Lightstrip Plus (sold separately) with this 40-inch Lightstrip extension. Attach the flexible light strip to any surface with the included adhesive to bring colored light to any space, no matter the shape.
Current price is $47.15
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- 40-inch LED strip extension
- Power supply unit not included
- Works with lightstrip v5
- Extend or cut to size
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Silicone