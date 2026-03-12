Drape your home in a curtain of magical light! Made for use indoors and out, Festavia curtain lights bring every moment to life with decorative, festive lighting. Enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light along each string — perfect for every season, celebration, or mood. Hang them in front of windows, on walls, or above beds. Use them year-round outdoors thanks to their weather-resistant design Adorn facades, patios, and balconies with the glorious glow of curtain lights and personalize every moment with dynamic effects when you use Festavia with a Hue Bridge. Choose from sparkling stars to dancing flames or a soft, candle-like flicker. For a truly immersive experience, sync your lights to music and watch them dance, dim, and change color to every beat. Seamlessly integrated with the Hue ecosystem, Festavia shines in harmony with your indoor and outdoor lights, with effortless control and customization via the Hue app and voice assistants.

4.5 x 6.5 ft with 250 LEDs

White and color gradients

Music sync and dynamic effects

Transparent cable

Indoor and outdoor use