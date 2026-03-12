Festavia net lights - 3.3 × 11.5 ft, 250 LEDs

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Close up of front of Outdoor luminaires Festavia net lights - 3.3 × 11.5 ft, 250 LEDs
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About the Festavia net lights - 3.3 × 11.5 ft, 250 LEDs

Blanket your garden in a net of magical light! Made for outdoor use, Festavia net lights bring every moment to life with decorative, festive lighting. Enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light — perfect for every season, celebration, or mood. Drape Festavia net lights over bushes, fences, or balcony railings to bring any space to life. Their weather-resistant design means you can leave them up all year round. Unlock even more magic when you use Festavia with a Hue Bridge! Personalize every moment with dynamic effects — from sparkling stars to dancing flames or a soft, candle-like flicker. For a truly immersive experience, sync your lights to music and watch them dance, dim, and change color to every beat. Seamlessly integrated with the Hue ecosystem, Festavia shines in harmony with your Hue outdoor lights and includes effortless control and customization via the Hue app and voice assistants.

  • 3.3 x 9.8 ft m with 250 LEDs
  • White and color gradients
  • Music sync and dynamic effects
  • Black cable
  • Outdoor use

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Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$139.99

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