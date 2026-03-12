Wall panel hexagon starter set (18 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module
389,95 €
Nykyinen hinta on 389,95 €
Uusi
Varastossa
- Klarnalla maksat ostoksesi joustavasti
- Ilmainen toimitus yli 50 € tilauksille
- 30 päivän ilmainen palautusoikeus
- 2-4 päivän toimitusaika
- Turvallinen maksuyhteys
Tietoja Wall panel hexagon starter set (18 panels) + Philips Hue wall light module
Add expressive lighting to your living room, dining area, or home office with Nanoleaf's iconic hexagon wall panels and bring them into your Hue ecosystem by simply clicking the included Philips Hue wall light module into one of the panels. The integration lets you control and customize the Nanoleaf panels alongside your Hue lights together in the Hue app. Create personalized wall art designs and include them in your Hue light scenes and automations for a whole-room experience. Whether you're setting the mood for movie night or energizing your workspace, your Nanoleaf panels now benefit from the Hue experience.
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- 18 kuusikulmion muotoista paneelia + seinäkytkinmoduuli
- Ohjaus Hue-sovelluksessa ja puhekomennoilla
- Ohjaa Hue-sovelluksessa jopa 100 paneelia
- Nanoleaf-paneelit voivat osallistua valaistusasetuksiin
- Luo koko huoneeseen tunnelmaa
Ominaisuudet
- Tuotenumero (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514875593
Tuotetiedot
- Tarvikkeet Wall light module
- 1
- Seinävalaisimet Paneelivalaisimien aloituspaketti, kuusikulmio
- 1
- Seinävalaisimet Paneelivalaisimien lisäosa, kuusikulmio
- 3