Discover Philips Hue smart lighting

Philips Hue brings smart lighting to everyday homes, allowing you to create special moments and automate with light — easily.

What is Philips Hue?

Philips Hue offers smart LED light bulbs, lighting fixtures, and smart accessories that fit into any home’s decor, the occasion, and your mood. Control your smart lights quickly and conveniently with the Philips Hue app.

  • Easy installation and control
  • Personalize your lighting
  • Comprehensive range of products
Smart light is more than just illumination — it can help you navigate your day, amplify the atmosphere of a room, complement decor, and make your house feel like home.

Set the mood

Instantly change the ambiance by adjusting the brightness, color, and temperature of your lights.

Amp up your entertainment

Sync your lights to your music, movies, and games.

Feel more secure

Get away-from-home control and automated routines to help you feel more comfortable when away.

Wake up and go to sleep more naturally

Use light routines to help you wake up with a personal sunrise and fall asleep more gently.

Two ways to control

Smart light — your way

Start your Philips Hue smart lighting system with either Bluetooth control or a Hue Bridge. And no worries: even if you start with a Bluetooth-controlled system, you can always add a Bridge.

The easy start to smart light

Philips Hue with Bluetooth

Unlock the full experience

Philips Hue with Bridge

Philips Hue is personal

Choose lighting that perfectly matches not only your home, but your personality. From basic white to colorful LED lights, Philips Hue lets you create personalized spaces.

Hue Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights in a single room and set the perfect ambiance for any occasion.

Hue app

Get ultimate smart lighting control with the Hue app, available for iOS and Android.

Hue Sync desktop app

The Sync desktop all pairs your Philips Hue color-capable LED lights with your music, movies, or games.

All lights and accessories

Philips Hue color starterkit

HUE white and color ambiance

  • 3-pack E27
  • White & colored light
  • Dimmable
  • HUE bridge included
  • Smart control with HUE bridge and Bluetooth
Philips Hue color light bulb

HUE white and color ambiance

  • 1-pack E27
  • White & colored light
  • Dimmable
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
Philips Hue white ambiance starter kit

HUE white ambiance

  • 2-pack E27
  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • Dimmable
  • HUE bridge included
  • Dimmer switch included
  • Smart control with HUE bridge and Bluetooth
Philips Hue bulb

HUE white ambiance

  • 1-pack E27
  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • Dimmable
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
Philips Hue bridge

Philips HUE Bridge

  • Simple setup
  • Smart control
  • Add up to 50 lights
Hue DIM Switch

Philips Hue DIM Switch

  • Wireless installation
  • Easy access to light scenes
  • Smooth dimming
Philips Hue motion sensor

Philips Hue Motion Sensor

  • Wireless installation
  • Automates your lights
  • Adjusts light to time of day

Find out which stores near you carry our smart LED light bulbs, fixtures, smart accessories, and more of the Philips Hue range of smart lighting products.

UAE

Kuwait

Bahrain

Qatar

Israel

We’re here to help

Have questions or need support? From FAQs and how-to videos to phone and email support, we are happy to help.

