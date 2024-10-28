Skip to main content
Support
Google Home
Learn more
How to videos
FAQ list
How do I connect my Philips Hue lights to Google Home?
Google Assistant doesn't understand my Philips Hue voice commands.
Can I connect my Philips Hue Bluetooth-controlled lights to the Google Home app without a Bridge?
My Philips Hue lights in the Google Home app are not responding. What can I do?
How can I factory reset my Philips Hue Bluetooth bulb?
What is the go-to-sleep routine for Google Assistant and Philips Hue? How does it work?
What is the wake-up routine for Google Assistant and Philips Hue? How does it work?