Skip to main content
Support
Spotify
How to videos
Learn more
FAQ list
Does the integration with Philips Hue and Spotify work with all Philips Hue products?
Which app do I use for the Philips Hue + Spotify integration?
What’s the difference between the Philips Hue + Spotify integration and third-party apps?
Do I need a Spotify Premium account to use Philips Hue + Spotify?
How can I connect Philips Hue with Spotify?
Can I sync my lights in two separate Entertainment areas at once?
My lights don't seem to be reacting correctly to my music. What can I do to fix it?
Does Philips Hue + Spotify work when casting to other devices via the "Connect with a device" setting in the Spotify app?
Can I use voice assistants to control Philips Hue + Spotify?
I paired my Philips Hue and Spotify accounts, but my lights are not reacting to the music. What should I do?