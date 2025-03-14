Philips Hue brings smart lighting to everyday homes, allowing you to create special moments and automate with light — easily.
What is Philips Hue?
Philips Hue offers smart LED light bulbs, lighting fixtures, and smart accessories that fit into any home’s decor, the occasion, and your mood. Control your smart lights quickly and conveniently with the Philips Hue app.
- Easy installation and control
- Personalize your lighting
- Comprehensive range of products
Smart light is more than just illumination — it can help you navigate your day, amplify the atmosphere of a room, complement decor, and make your house feel like home.
Set the mood
Instantly change the ambiance by adjusting the brightness, color, and temperature of your lights.
Amp up your entertainment
Sync your lights to your music, movies, and games.
Feel more secure
Get away-from-home control and automated routines to help you feel more comfortable when away.
Wake up and go to sleep more naturally
Use light routines to help you wake up with a personal sunrise and fall asleep more gently.
Two ways to control
Smart light — your way
Start your Philips Hue smart lighting system with either Bluetooth control or a Hue Bridge. And no worries: even if you start with a Bluetooth-controlled system, you can always add a Bridge.
The easy start to smart light
Philips Hue with Bluetooth
Unlock the full experience
Philips Hue with Bridge
Philips Hue is personal
Choose lighting that perfectly matches not only your home, but your personality. From basic white to colorful LED lights, Philips Hue lets you create personalized spaces.
Hue Sync desktop app
The Sync desktop all pairs your Philips Hue color-capable LED lights with your music, movies, or games.
Hue Sync is only available to download on desktop
Philips HueWCA 9W A60 E27
- White & colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Philips HueWCA 9W A60 E27 3set
- White & colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Control with app or voice
Philips HueWA 8.5W A60 E27 set
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Control with app or voice
Philips HueWA 8.5W A60 E27
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Philips Hue DIM Switch
- Wireless installation
- Easy access to light scenes
- Smooth dimming
Philips Hue Motion Sensor
- Wireless installation
- Automates your lights
- Adjusts light to time of day
Philips HUE Bridge
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
Lightstrip Plus base 80 inch
- Power supply unit included
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Lightstrip Plus extension 40-inch
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more