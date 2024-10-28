Support

FAQ list

What do the LED indicators on the Bridge mean?

What does the "Restore factory settings" button on the back of the Bridge do?

Can I control multiple Bridges with the Philips Hue app?

How can I migrate from my current Bridge to Bridge Pro?

What is Zigbee trust center for Bridge Pro?

I do not see the Apple / Homekit logo on the packaging. Will I still be able to connect to Homekit with Hue Bridge Pro?

Can I use any USB-C power supply for my Hue Bridge Pro and/or can I use my USB-C power supply for other devices?

My Hue Bridge Pro is not working as it is supposed to. Can I use the LED indicators to find out what is wrong?

What is the difference between the mounts for the Hue Bridge and Hue Bridge Pro?

Can I use my Hue Bridge power supply with my Hue Bridge Pro and vice versa?

Can I use the Ethernet cable of my Hue Bridge or own ethernet cable for the Hue Bridge Pro?

How do I reset my Bridge Pro and what tool should I use?

Featured articles

Why isn’t the third light on my Bridge on?

Learn more

How to upgrade to the Hue Bridge Pro

Learn more