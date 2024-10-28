Skip to main content
Support
Home security
Cameras
Floodlight camera
Contact sensor
Indoor motion sensor
Doorbell
Smart Chime
FAQ list
Should I choose a Secure wired or battery camera?
Are Philips Hue lights and a Bridge required to use a Secure camera?
Can I use a Secure camera if I control my Philips Hue lights with Bluetooth?
How does a Bridge improve my Secure system?
Why should I get a Secure plan?
How do I set up my Philips Hue Secure device?
What do I need to set up a Secure camera?
Can a person without access to the Philips Hue app arm and disarm my Secure system?
Do I need a Secure camera to receive alerts from my Secure system?
Why should I add the Secure contact sensor or an indoor motion sensor to my Secure setup?
Which Philips Hue products work with a Secure setup?
In which countries is Philips Hue Secure available?
My Philips Hue app shows my camera as unreachable. What do I do?
What permissions do I need in order to add a Secure camera?
I got the message "Sorry, you don't have access to this home's Philips Hue Secure settings." What do I do?
What do I do if I'm not receiving any notifications?
I see my lights turn on when a device detects activity, but I don't receive a push notification when my home is armed. What should I do?
I armed my system and received a push notification to confirm, but my lights don't turn on according to my settings. Why is that?
I've lost administrator rights to my Philips Hue Home. What should I do?