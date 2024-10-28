Skip to main content
Support
Wall switch module
Setup guides
Release notes
How to videos
FAQ list
How do I install a Philips Hue wall switch module?
Where can I find additional installation instructions?
Is it easy to install the wall switch module behind an existing light switch?
Can I control traditional (non-smart) lights with the wall switch module?
Will the wall switch module fit behind my light switch?
Will the wall switch module work with the type of light switch I have?
Is the wall switch module connected to my home’s electricity or with a neutral wire?
What is the battery lifetime of the wall switch module?
Can I install the wall switch module myself?
Does the wall switch module work with a 2-way (EU)/3-way (US) light switches?
How does the scene toggle feature work?
Can I dim my lights with the wall switch module?
Does the wall switch module work with Bluetooth?
Can I extend the provided wiring?
What are some tips for purchasing and installing the wall switch module?
My wall switch module isn’t working properly or is unreachable in the Philips Hue app.