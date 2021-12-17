Support

Philips Hue service status

All Philips Hue services are up and running

Enjoy your lights!

Partial Outage

Philips Hue or one of its partners is currently experiencing a partial outage. You may not be able to <...> please keep using the current version. We're working on resolving this issue as fast as possible!

Major outage

Philips Hue or one of its partners is currently experiencing a major outage. You may not be able to <insert text>. We're working on resolving this issue as fast as possible!

Frequently asked questions

What kind of information will I find here in case there is a service outage?

What is the difference between a partial or major outage?

What do I do if I’m experiencing issues, but this page says that all services up and running?

How long does it take for partial or major outages to be resolved?

How will I know when an outage is resolved?

Can not find the answer?

We are ready to help you!

Contact us
Hardware & connectivity

Hardware & connectivity

Get help with hardware, such as bulbs or the Hue Bridge, or troubleshoot connectivity issues.

Browse FAQ
Apps & software

Apps & software

Find information on the Hue app, Hue Bluetooth app, or Hue Sync mobile and desktop apps.

Browse FAQ