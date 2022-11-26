Philips Hue service status
All Philips Hue services are up and running
Enjoy your lights!
Partial Outage
Philips Hue or one of its partners is currently experiencing a partial outage. You may not be able to <...> please keep using the current version. We're working on resolving this issue as fast as possible!
Major outage
Philips Hue or one of its partners is currently experiencing a major outage. You may not be able to <insert text>. We're working on resolving this issue as fast as possible!
Frequently asked questions
What kind of information will I find here in case there is a service outage?
What kind of information will I find here in case there is a service outage?
What is the difference between a partial or major outage?
What is the difference between a partial or major outage?
What do I do if I’m experiencing issues, but this page says that all services up and running?
What do I do if I’m experiencing issues, but this page says that all services up and running?
How long does it take for partial or major outages to be resolved?
How long does it take for partial or major outages to be resolved?
How will I know when an outage is resolved?
How will I know when an outage is resolved?
Hardware & connectivity
Get help with hardware, such as bulbs or the Hue Bridge, or troubleshoot connectivity issues.
Apps & software
Find information on the Hue app, Hue Bluetooth app, or Hue Sync mobile and desktop apps.