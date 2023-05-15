Live with Philips Hue

More passion. More excitement. More relaxation. Smart light elevates every moment, every mood and every memory you make in the comfort of your home. 

Explore Philips Hue

What Philips Hue can do for you

Smart light lets you do more. Whether that’s creating the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing night in or bringing the thrill of the theater into your living room, Philips Hue helps you think larger than light.

Smart track lighting

Dream it, design it, and do it yourself. Made for the ceiling or the wall, Perifo is fully cusomizable smart track lighting that fits seamlessly into any home.

Discover daily lighting

Personalize your smart lighting

Choose the bulbs, lamps, or fixtures that fit your home and your personality. Customize the settings to fit your needs. Set automations to make life easier. Your home is personal (and your smart lighting should be, too).

Philips Hue apps

Download our award winning apps

Philips Hue works with...

Philips Hue, smart home lighting made brilliant

Make home sweet home even sweeter with the right light.

Let your lights entertain you

Create immersive experiences by synchronising your Philips Hue lights with your entertainment content.

Smart lights Smarter controls

Philips Hue is not just a smart bulb, it's a smart lighting system. The smart lights, Hue Bridge, and smart controls will forever change the way you experience light.

Philips Hue Light Bulb

Hue lights

These smart and energy-efficient LED lights come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and models to suit your space.

Philips Hue Bridge

Hue Bridge

The heart of your Philips Hue system, the Bridge acts as a smart hub, connecting your devices to your smart lights. You can add up to 50 Philips Hue lights and accessories to one Bridge.

Hue App

Hue app

Control your smart lights quickly and conveniently with the Philips Hue app.

Hue family

Meet the Philips Hue family

Philips Hue offers a wide range of smart light bulbs, lamps, fixtures and accessories. Whether it’s for your living room, your kitchen, your bathroom or your garden, Philips Hue has the perfect light.

Bedtime

Personal smart lighting

Philips Hue transforms your every day. It can gently wake you up in the morning, get you energised for the day ahead and even give you a warm welcome when you arrive home. Because the right light changes everything.

Latest news

Setting the mood has never been easier

Create instant ambiance using Philips Hue with Bluetooth.

Hue Sync

Create surround sound for your eyes with new Philips Hue Sync.

