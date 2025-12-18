With Philips Hue smart lights, the Bridge, and the Philips Hue app, you have a smart lighting system that goes far beyond turning on and off your lights.
What Philips Hue can do
The full suite of features
Automate your lights, add smart accessories, sync your lights to the screen — Philips Hue is packed with features that make smart lighting extraordinary.
How it works
What’s a Bridge, and why do you need it? Check out how Philips Hue works — and how easily you can get started.
...and what you can do with Philips Hue
From simply setting the mood to creating immersive experiences when watching TV, playing a game, or listening to music, Philips Hue brings you more benefits than you thought possible.