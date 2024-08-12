Cozy up in a warm glow. Celebrate in colour. Decorate for every occasion, big and small. Philips Hue mood lighting lets you live with more joy.
Elevate every emotion
Instant mood lighting
Professionally designed, ready-made mood lighting scenes are at your fingertips in the Philips Hue app. Browse the scene gallery by mood — Cozy and Party vibes, for instance — or design your own personalised scene with any colour you like. Want to share your favourite scene? With a Philips Hue Bridge, you can.
The best start to mood lighting
Starter kits give you the best start to mood lighting at the best value.
Every starter kit includes a Bridge to unlock all the features of Philips Hue, such as grouping your lights into Rooms and Zones — the perfect way to instantly set the mood.
See how others set the mood
Check out what Philips Hue can do! Once you've perfected your mood lighting, share it on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue.
Advanced mood lighting
Unique lighting effects bring your mood lighting to life.
Gradient
Blend colour together. Gradient lights seamlessly display multiple colours at the same time, giving you an even more beautiful atmosphere.
Dynamic
Make your lights move! Watch them cycle through the colours of any scene by pressing the play button. Finetune the feel by adjusting the speed.
Effects
A roaring fireplace. Twinkling stars. The glow of candlelight. Effects transform your lights into mesmerising displays of mood lighting.
Surround lighting
Bring your games, TV shows, movies and music to life with light! Sync your lights to the content on your screen to create truly immersive experiences.
The Philips Hue colour families
Beyond gradient, we have three main types of lights. Our colour families — what colours of light the fixtures and bulbs can do — are named White and colour ambience, White ambience and White.
White and colour ambience
The full palette of 16 million colours.
White ambience
The tunable range of warm-to-cool white.
White
One dimmable shade of soft, warm white.
Easy mood lighting control — your way
Changing the atmosphere in your home has never been simpler.
Philips Hue app
Award-winning and always improving, the Philips Hue app gives you ultimate control over your mood lighting.
Accessories
With a Bridge, you can use any Philips Hue switch, button or sensor — and customise it to control any lights, Room or Zone.
Automations
Time to relax? Your lights know it’s time to dim low. The Bridge lets you program your lights to do what you want, when you want.
Questions & Answers
What is mood lighting?
What are different types of mood lighting?
What is the scene gallery in the Philips Hue app?
Does Philips Hue have scenes for holidays?
What are dynamic scenes?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.