Get basic smart lighting features with Bluetooth

Philips Hue is smart – and this means that you can use a Bluetooth-controlled set-up to get a limited set of features without the need for a smart lighting hub. Looking for more? Explore Bridge and Bluetooth features

Set routines and timers

The Routines tab in the Philips Hue app lets you schedule things that happen automatically, such as a timer going off or lights coming on to a certain setting.

Use smart accessories

Add a Philips Hue dimmer switch or smart plug to your Bluetooth set-up with a tap in the app. You choose how to control your lights!

Get voice control

Get hands-free help with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just say the word and your lights will respond.

Fit your mood

Tailor your space to your mood

Whether you transport yourself to Tokyo’s urbans streets or let Tropical twilight wash the room in a beachside feel, Philips Hue Bluetooth lights give you access to the full gallery of handcrafted scenes that match your space to your mood.

Get the full suite of smart lighting features

Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge

The full suite of smart lighting features is at your fingertips! Adding a Bridge to your set-up only takes a few minutes – and enhances the way you experience Philips Hue. 

Compare the features

Bluetooth

After adding a Bridge

Range

1 room
Full home

Timers

Wireless dimming

Automatic light control

Voice control

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri & Apple Home

Add accessories

Dimmer switch, smart plug
All accessories

Customise accessories

Add outdoor lights

Out-of-home control

Sort lights by Room/Zone

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness