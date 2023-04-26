When you pair Philips Hue with Apple Home, you can use Siri to control your lights with your voice.
Which Siri voice commands do you need?
Top 10 Siri commands for Philips Hue
- Turn on the lights.
- Turn off the lights.
- Turn off the lights downstairs.
- Turn the living room lights all the way up.
- Adjust the brightness downstairs to 50%.
- What lights are on in the living room?
- Make the lights in the bedroom blue.
- Good morning.
- Good night.
- Turn on Read in the living room.
Basic Siri commands
- Find all my Hue lights.
- Turn on the desk light.
- Are the lights on downstairs?
- Make my living room brighter.
Siri colour commands
- Turn the living room light blue.
- Set the entryway lights to gold.
- Make my lights lime green.
- Set the family room lights to purple.
- Make my bedside table lamp pink.
- Turn the kitchen lights orange.
Philips Hue smart lights offer 16 million colours, so get creative in the colours you ask Siri to set. Choose more obscure colours such as crimson, salmon pink, turquoise, cyan, sky blue, magenta, chartreuse, or lavender to really personalise your home.
Light recipe and scene commands
- Set the lights in the kitchen to Energise.
- Turn on Ocean dawn in the living room.
- Set Savanna sunset in the study.
- Turn on Autumn gold in the den.
- Set the bedroom to Blue lagoon.
Beyond one colour, you can use voice commands to set light recipes, handcrafted by lighting designers to offer the best light for your daily activities, or scenes, which offer a combination of colours. Before you can use these commands, you’ll need to save the scenes you want to use in HomeKit.
Hue sync box commands
- Turn on sync box.
- Turn off sync box.
- Set sync box to start.
- Set sync box to stop.
- Set sync box to PlayStation 4.
- Set Hue sync box intensity to subtle.
- Set Hue sync box intensity to moderate.
- Set Hue sync box to intensity to high.
- Set Hue sync box to intensity to intense.
- Set sync box to game/video/music.