When you connect Hue lights to Google Assistant, you get voice control — and the possibility to bring all the smart devices in your home together.
What you need to have
Get all your Google Home and Philips Hue gear to get set up.
Philips Hue lights
Whether you’ve got bulbs, light fixtures, or all of the above, your Philips Hue lights are compatible with Google Home.
Google Assistant-enabled device
Choose from a range of Google products that support Google Assistant — or just use your mobile device!
Google Home app
Download the Google Home app onto your mobile device.
Hue Bridge (for full functionality)
While you can connect Philips Hue to Google Home with Bluetooth, the Hue Bridge unlocks even more features, including support for Matter.
Set up with Hue Bridge
- Open the Google Home app.
- Tap the plus icon (+) in the top left corner.
- Tap Set up device.
- Tap Works with Google.
- On the next screen, select Philips Hue from the list. You can scroll to find it or type 'Philips Hue' in the search bar at the top of the screen.
- You will be redirected to your Philips Hue account page. Tap Yes to grant the Google Home app permission to control your Hue lights. The app will link Philips Hue to Google Assistant.
- Tap the back arrow icon to return to the main screen of the Google Home app. All your Philips Hue lights and Rooms will now be listed.
Just say, “OK Google...”
Once you’ve connected Philips Hue to Google Home, you can start using your voice to control your lights!
“Turn on the lights.”
“Turn off the lights in the kitchen.”
“Turn on the beside lamp.”
“Turn the bedroom blue.”
“Set Spring blossom in the living room.”
“Dim the lights to 60%.”
Questions & Answers
Which Google Assistant-enabled devices can I use to control my Philips Hue lights?
Why isn’t my Philips Hue light showing up in the Google Home app?
What should I do if I can't connect my Philips Hue bulbs to my Google Assistant via Google's Seamless Setup process?
What are the benefits of connecting with Google Home via Matter in the Hue app?
How do I connect with Google Home via Matter in the Hue app?
What Google Home features are supported via Matter?
If I enable Matter for my Google Home integration, will I lose anything from my current setup?
Do all Google Home and Google Nest devices support Matter?
Compatible with Matter
Connect with Google Assistant more easily with Matter. This protocol is seamless, secure, and built for the future of smart homes.
