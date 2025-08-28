Open the Google Home app.

Tap the plus icon (+) in the top left corner.

Tap Set up device.

Tap Works with Google.

On the next screen, select Philips Hue from the list. You can scroll to find it or type 'Philips Hue' in the search bar at the top of the screen.

You will be redirected to your Philips Hue account page. Tap Yes to grant the Google Home app permission to control your Hue lights. The app will link Philips Hue to Google Assistant.