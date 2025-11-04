Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.
Product highlights
- Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
- Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
- Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
- Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
- Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic