Bridge
Get started with Philips Hue and control your lights from your smart phone or tablet, or even with your voice. The Philips Hue Bridge is the heart of the system. It unlocks endless possibilities through the Philips Hue app.
Product highlights
- Add up to 50 lights, 12 accessories
- Works with all Hue lights
- Zigbee technology
- Automatic system updates
- Control lights with app or voice
The heart of your Philips Hue system
The Philips Hue bridge is all you need to set up your personal Philips Hue system. This is actually the brain of the operation that enables you to control all of your Philips Hue products via the Philips Hue app. Once you have installed the Philips Hue bridge and downloaded the Philips Hue app on your smart device, you can set your imagination free and build your very own system
Add up to 50 Philips Hue lights
Select the Philips Hue lights of your choice and connect them to your Philips Hue bridge. The bridge is powerful enough to handle up to 50 lights, so Hue-ify your whole house
Extend with Philips Hue accessories
In the Philips Hue system, you can also connect up to 12 accessories to enhance your connected lighting experience even further
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Control with your voice
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home, powered by the Google Assistant, to allow you to control your lights with your voice. Turn your lights on and off. Dim to the desired brightness for a perfect ambiance. Even recall pre-set scenes, change colors and more - all without lifting a finger.
ZigBee technology
Philips Hue is based on ZigBee, a low-power and reliable technology to control your lights. New features and improvements are continuously added to the system. Updates to both software and firmware are done wirelessly and seamlessly, directly to your Philips Hue product
Specifications
Design and finishing
Material
Synthetic