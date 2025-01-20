Support
Close up of front of Hue Motion sensor

Motion sensor

Trigger your smart lights with movement with the Hue motion sensor. The battery-powered sensor can be placed anywhere inside your home with hassle-free installation.

Product highlights
  • Bridge required
  • Wireless installation
  • Smart control
  • Automates your lights
  • Mounts anywhere
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Daylight sensor detects light

Daylight sensor detects light

The Hue Motion sensor╞s integrated daylight sensor detects when there is still enough daylight so that lights do not turn on until you need them. If it╞s still too dark, adjust the light sensitivity of the sensor in the Philips Hue app to personalize when you╞d like the motion sensor to activate.

Mount the motion sensor anywhere

Mount the motion sensor anywhere

The motion sensor for Philips Hue smart lights is battery powered and completely wireless, allowing you to install anywhere inside your home. Place it on a shelf, mount it to a wall or ceiling with a single screw, or place it on any magnetic surface with the included magnet.

Customize motion sensor lights

Customize motion sensor lights

With the Hue motion sensor, you can customize the lights that come on and their intensity depending on the time of day. During the evening, set the motion sensor to trigger gentle night lights to guide you in the dark. During the day, trigger crisp white light to flood your halls.

