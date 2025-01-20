*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100
With millions of shades of white and color light, this E27 smart LED bulb lets you instantly set the mood. Suitable for most fixtures, this bulb lets you bring smart light anywhere in your home.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
110x60
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
-20°C to 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514457317
Net weight
0.1 kg
Gross weight
0.13 kg
Height
174 mm
Length
72 mm
Width
72 mm
Material number (12NC)
929002468821
Packaging information
EAN
8719514457317
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.5 W
Power Consumption
9.5 W
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,055 lm
Weight
67 g
Bulb technology
LED
Fitting/cap
E27
Lumen output at 2700K
806 lm
The bulb
Color temperature
2000K-6500K +16 million colors
Form factor
A60
Input voltage
220V-240V
Light output
White and color light
Lumen output
1055 lm @ 4000K
Power factor
0.5 W
Software upgradable
Yes
Start up
Instant 100% light output
Wattage equivalent
75 W
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's in the box
Hue bulbs
1
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Apple HomeKit
Microsoft Cortana
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available