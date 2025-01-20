Support
Garnea Hue White Ambience Downlight

Garnea Hue White Ambience Downlight

This retrofit recessed downlight offers thousands of shades of white light at your fingertips. Pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

Product highlights

  • Integrated LED
  • High quality material
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
  • Control with your voice*
Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.

Smart control, home and away

With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.

Set timers for your convenience

Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

Installation free dimming

Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

Control with your voice

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home, powered by the Google Assistant, to allow you to control your lights with your voice. Turn your lights on and off. Dim to the desired brightness for a perfect ambiance. Even recall pre-set scenes, change colors and more - all without lifting a finger.

Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight

Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere with warm white light or a cozy, ambiance to wind down in. Delight in a clear and bright setting with natural white light or cool day light for your daily routine.

Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes

Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Enjoy a hearty breakfast with cool and bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focused in reading and writing with finely tuned, bright white light. Indulge in your bedtime regime with a soft glow of warm white light for the perfect end to the day.

Control it your way

Connect Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue bridge to enjoy optimal control of lights from your smart devices via the Philips Hue app. Alternatively, add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa*, Apple HomeKit, Google Home* and DingDong* for a seamless voice control. Turn your lights on and off, change your color ambiances and recall your pre-set scenes conveniently with your voice.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Synthetic

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Beam angle

110 degree(s)

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living- & Bedroom

Style

Functional

Type

Downlight

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514436671

Net weight

0.27 kg

Gross weight

0.39 kg

Height

178 mm

Length

85 mm

Width

175 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003123801

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.253 kg

Recessed distance

65 mm

Width

16 cm

Service

Warranty

1 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lamp lifetime up to

25,000 hour(s)

Total lumen output fixture

900 lm

Light color

2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance

Mains power

230 V

Wattage bulb included

10.5 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

10.5

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

II - double insulated

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without wifi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness