Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter
Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colorful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips.
Product highlights
- LED integrated
- Requires a gradient lightstrip basekit
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Lighting Inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue
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Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Seamlessly blend colors
Get a seamless blend of multiple colors of light at the same time in a single LED strip. The colors flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.
Shape, cut, or extend
Completely flexible, the gradient lightstrip lets you shape and bend it to fit your space. Attach a gradient lightstrip extension for larger surfaces or cut the strip to size to fit into a smaller space.
Requires a Philips Hue gradient lightstrip base unit
Extend your Philips Hue gradient lightstrip up to 33 feet with 40-inch extensions. Cover larger areas with a colorful and consistent blend of light, such as full-room cove lighting or under a bed. This product can only be used to extend the Philips Hue gradient lightstrip.
Dynamic light scenes
Amp up the ambiance of special moments with living light. Use dynamic scenes to create the perfect mood in any situation.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Color(s)
16 mln
Material
Silicone