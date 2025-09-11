Flexible gradient lightstrip emitting pink and yellow light, featuring a slim, compact shape with a glossy white finish.

Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter

Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colorful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • LED integrated
  • Requires a gradient lightstrip basekit
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by min_gyu.zip containing table, office, room, monitor, light

@min_gyu.zip

image by kiiwic containing table, room, monitor, computer, computer desk

@kiiwic

image by kiiwic containing table, monitor, mouse, keyboard, computer

@kiiwic

image by crossingani_ containing office, table, room, chair, home office

@crossingani_

image by into.the.hive containing christmas tree, living room, christmas, couch, television

@into.the.hive

image by linkuei_warrior containing christmas tree, living room, television, christmas, light

@linkuei_warrior

image by hefestec containing room, living room, wall, light, plant

@hefestec

image by xlightningstars containing table, monitor, keyboard, computer desk, computer

@xlightningstars

image by coreyamerson7 containing room, television, living room, wall, flat

@coreyamerson7

image by joesavva_carpentry containing Cabinetry, Property, Furniture, Building, Purple

@joesavva_carpentry

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Seamlessly blend colors

Seamlessly blend colors

Get a seamless blend of multiple colors of light at the same time in a single LED strip. The colors flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.

Shape, cut, or extend

Shape, cut, or extend

Completely flexible, the gradient lightstrip lets you shape and bend it to fit your space. Attach a gradient lightstrip extension for larger surfaces or cut the strip to size to fit into a smaller space.

Requires a Philips Hue gradient lightstrip base unit

Requires a Philips Hue gradient lightstrip base unit

Extend your Philips Hue gradient lightstrip up to 33 feet with 40-inch extensions. Cover larger areas with a colorful and consistent blend of light, such as full-room cove lighting or under a bed. This product can only be used to extend the Philips Hue gradient lightstrip.

Dynamic light scenes

Dynamic light scenes

Amp up the ambiance of special moments with living light. Use dynamic scenes to create the perfect mood in any situation.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Color(s)

    16 mln

  • Material

    Silicone

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other