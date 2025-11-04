Starter kit: 3 E27 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro
Get superpowered smart lighting features with the Bridge Pro. Equipped with a new chip capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Add ambient color to any room with the included color-capable bulbs.
Product highlights
- Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
- Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
- Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
- White ambiance +16 million colors
- Up to 1100 lumens*
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60 x 110