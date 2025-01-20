*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (800)
Add ambient color to any room with the Philips Hue White and color ambiance starter kit. The kit includes 3 color smart bulbs and a Hue Bridge, which provides full control of the lights, access to the Hue app, and endless features.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights
Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax ∙ no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energizing bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.
Play with smart color lights
There╞s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colors, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life, and much more. Use preset, colored light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.
Sync movies, TV shows, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your movie, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV show, or game and watch as the color-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
Smart lights to wake you up and help you sleep
Connect your Hue Go to the Hue Bridge and let your lights mimic the sunrise in the morning with the Wake up routine, which slowly brightens your lights at a preset time to help you start your day feeling calm and refreshed. In the evening, set a Go to sleep routine, which gradually dims warm white lights and helps you prepare for a good night's sleep.