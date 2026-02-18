Skip to main content
Products
Smart lighting
Bulbs
Starter kits
Recessed lights
Lightstrips
Table Lamps
All smart lighting
Accessories
Bridge & controls
Sensors
All accessories
Explore
About Philips Hue
Where to buy
How it works
Apps
Get started
Explore Philips Hue
What you can do
Set the mood
Sync with media
All possibilities
Works with
Amazon Alexa
Google assistant
All partners
Support
Learn more about smart LED track lighting
Guide to smart LED track lighting
What is track lighting?
How does smart LED track lighting work?
Can you mount LED track lighting on a wall?
Do I need a Philips Hue Bridge to use Perifo LED track lighting?
Where can I put the power supply unit for track lighting?
Where can I install smart LED track lighting?
Can I make a smart track lighting kit an even bigger track lighting setting by adding more lights or rails?
Which lights work with Perifo track lighting?
Can I install smart LED track lighting myself?
What do I need to get started with smart LED track lighting?
Can I use both black and white parts when building my LED track lighting setup?
What is a track lighting extension cable & electrical box cover?
Can I use other Philips Hue lights with Perifo smart LED track lighting?
How do I know how many rails and connectors I need for track lighting?
Can I control each light on my LED track lighting setup independently?
Can I mount the track lighting ceiling power supply unit on the wall or the wall power supply unit to the ceiling?