Which Philips Hue Sync option is right for me?

Not sure which Philips Hue Sync option to choose? Don't worry, we'll guide you step by step so you can find the best set-up for your home.

Which TV do you have?

1. I have a Samsung or LG TV:

Great! You can use the Hue Sync TV app – the easiest way to get started.

Compatible TVs:

Samsung: QLED TVs (2022 or newer), Q60 series or higher

QLED TVs (2022 or newer), Q60 series or higher LG: TVs (2024 or newer) with webOS24 or higher

Recommended option: Hue Sync TV app

No extra devices needed

No cables or set-up changes

Works directly with your TV apps like Netflix, Disney+ and more

2. I don’t have a compatible Samsung or LG TV:

Don't worry, you still have great options:

Option 1: Hue Play screen sync (simple set-up)

Works with almost any TV (up to 85")

Captures everything on your screen – including TV apps

No need to change your HDMI set-up

Best if you want an easy, plug-and-play solution

Option 2: Hue Play HDMI Sync Box (for external devices)

Choose this if you mainly use:

Gaming consoles

Apple TV

Set-top boxes

Blu-ray players

Then select:

Sync Box 8K → Ideal for gaming and advanced set-ups

→ Ideal for gaming and advanced set-ups Sync Box 4K → Great for simple, everyday use

Good to know:

The Sync Box only works with HDMI devices. It does not sync with built-in TV apps.

Do you watch or play content on a computer?

If you use a Windows or Mac, there’s another option:

Hue Sync desktop app

Syncs your lights directly with your computer screen

Perfect for gaming, streaming or music on your laptop or desktop

Quick comparison

Solution TV apps HDMI devices Computer Best for Hue Bridge is required Supported resolutions, refresh rates and HDR 8K Sync box ✗ ✓ ✗ Advanced HDMI, gaming, sound systems No. However, we recommend adding the Bridge to expand the entertainment area to include more than one light* Compatibility overview 4K Sync box ✗ ✓ (1 device) ✗ Entry‑level, simple set-ups Hue Play screen sync ✓ ✓ ✗ Universal, no HDMI changes Hue Sync TV app ✓ (compatible TVs) ✓ (via TV) ✗ TV‑native streaming ✓ All Hue Sync desktop app ✗ ✗ ✓ Windows and Mac use ✓

*Supported lights without a Bridge (only one light can be supported):

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip (55", 65", 75", 85")

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip Pro (65”/85"/100”)

Philips Hue Flux Lightstrip (3 m/4 m/5 m/6 m/10 m)

Philips Hue Flux Ultra Bright Lightstrip (3 m/5 m/10 m)

Philips Hue Omniglow Lightstrip (3 m/5 m/10 m)

What do I need to get started?

To enjoy light syncing, you’ll need:

Philips Hue colour-capable lights

A Philips Hue Bridge (recommended for the best experience)

Your preferred sync option

Tip: Get the best experience

For a more immersive effect, we recommend using multiple lights, such as: