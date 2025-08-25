All Hue products follow the same easy QR code setup, so you can scan and set up all your Hue devices at the same time.
How to set up a Hue Smart Chime
Read this first!
1. Do you have more than one Hue device to add?
Keep them all together! You’ll scan all of their QR codes during the same step.
2. Do you have the Hue app?
Download it in your phone's app store.
Connect with a Bridge
Hue Smart Chime set-up instructions
Your Bridge should be connected and added to your Hue app.
Haven't done that yet? Learn how to set up the Bridge.
1. Open the Hue app.
2. On your Home tab, tap the three dots (…) icon. Then, tap Add devices
Note: You can also open the Settings tab and then tap Devices. Tap the blue plus (+) icon in the top right corner.
3. Choose a Room to add the Hue Smart Chime to.
4. Scan the QR code.
If you have more Hue devices to add, scan them now. Once they’ve been successfully scanned, tap Next.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions.
The app will explain to you the final steps to set up and customise your Hue Smart Chime.
To connect it to the Hue Secure wired video doorbell, please check the How to connect page
Connect without a Bridge
Hue Smart Chime set-up instructions
1. Open the Hue app.
2. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your account and app settings.
3. When prompted to add a Bridge, select No.
4. Scan the QR code.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to add, set up and customise your Hue Smart Chime.
To connect it to the Hue Secure wired video doorbell. Please check the How to connect page. Also make sure to keep both devices in 20 metres/65 ft range.
