Support

How to set up a Hue bulb or lamp

All Hue products follow the same easy QR code setup, so you can scan and set up all your Hue devices at the same time.

Read this first!

1. Don’t install the lights yet.
You’ll need to scan their QR codes, so keep them within easy reach.

2. Do you have more than one Hue device to add?
Keep them all together! You’ll scan all of their QR codes during the same step.

3. Do you have the Hue app?
Download it in your phone’s app store.

Download on the app store Get it on google play
Connect with a Bridge
Connect without a Bridge
Connect without a Bridge (Direct via Matter-Enabled Bulbs)

Connect with a Bridge

Bulb and lamp setup instructions

Your Bridge should be connected and added to your Hue app. 

Haven’t done that yet? Learn how to set up the Bridge.

 

1. Open the Hue app.

2. On your Home tab, tap the three dots (…) icon. Then, tap Add devices

Hue app displaying the Home tab with indicator over three-dots icon, Hue app displaying three-dots menu with indicator over Add devices

Note: You can also open the Settings tab, and then tap Devices. Tap the blue plus (+) icon in the top right corner.

Hue app displaying Settings tab with indicator over Devices, Hue app displaying Devices menu with indicator over blue plus (add) icon

3. Choose a Room to add the smart button to.

Hue app displaying Add devices to Room screen instructing user to choose a Room

4. Scan the QR code.
     If you have more Hue devices to add, scan them too. Once your devices have been successfully scanned, tap Next. 

Note: If your product doesn’t have a QR code, tap No QR code to add it by searching or using its serial number.

Hue app displaying Add devices screen with indicator over Scan QR code button , Hue app displaying Scan QR codes screen with indicator over Next button

5. Install and power on your lights.
    Once installed, tap Next to see the lights in the Room you selected.
        

Hue app displaying which devices were scanned with indicator over Next button, Hue app displaying confirmation screen showing devices added

6. Name your lights. 
    You’ll then be able to name and select icons for each of the lights you added.
        

Hue app displaying which devices were scanned with indicator over Next button, Hue app displaying confirmation screen showing devices added

Connect without a Bridge

Bluetooth setup instructions

1. Make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your mobile device.

iPhone displaying Control Center, iPhone displaying Hue app settings

2. Open the Hue app.

iPhone displaying Control Center, iPhone displaying Hue app settings

3. Open the Settings tab, and then tap Devices. Tap the blue plus (+) icon in the top right corner.

iPhone displaying Control Center, iPhone displaying Hue app settings

4. Scan the QR code. 
    If you have more Hue devices to add, you can scan and set them up one at a time.

Note: If your product doesn’t have a QR code, tap No QR code to add it by searching or using its serial number.

iPhone displaying Control Center, iPhone displaying Hue app settings

Connect Without a Bridge (Direct via Matter-Enabled Bulbs)

What You Need

· A Matter-enabled Hue lights (with Matter logo on the packaging).

· A Matter controller Hub that supports thread ‘a Thread Border Router’ (e.g., Apple HomePod Mini, Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen, Amazon Echo 4th Gen).

Setup Instructions

1. Open your smart home app (Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa)

2. Add a new device

3. Scan the QR code on the installation guide (Matter QR code) or enter the 11-digit pairing code.

4. Power on the bulb and ensure it’s in pairing mode (blinks or resets if needed).

5. Customize the bulb: Name it, assign it to a room, and test automations.

Tip: If the bulb was previously connected to a Hue Bridge, you must remove it from the bridge before pairing it directly via Matter.

Need help?

Browse our FAQ or contact Support. 

Read Philips Hue app FAQ >

Go to Support >