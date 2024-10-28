Support

FAQ list

What is the difference between the Play light bar base kit and an extension?

Can I use a different power supply from another Philips Hue lamp to power my Play light bars?

Do I need to buy separate accessories to use the Philips Hue Play light bars?

Where should I install my Play light bars?

How can I mount my Play light bars behind my TV?

Does my Play light bar have an on/off switch or a button to control its colors like the Go portable light?

Why is there only one color when I plug in my Play light bars?