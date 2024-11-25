Philips Hue accounts

Philips Hue accounts

An essential part of Philips Hue, your account ensures that only you — and the ones you authorize — have access to your system. 

Your privacy, our priority

A Philips Hue account is a secure way of identifying the owner of a Philips Hue system. It lets you manage which users and applications have access to your products. Soon, you’ll need to create a Philips Hue account. Want to know more about how we’ll manage your data? Read the Privacy Notice

 

Hue app displaying the Manage members screen

Manage user access

See (and control!) who has access to your Philips Hue system, whether it’s an application, smart ecosystem, or user. Adjust permissions based on what you want that user to control — just the lights, lights and security devices, or everything.

Illustration of a lock

Add an extra layer of security

Accounts give us a more robust way to identify the owner of a Philips Hue system. You can even set up two-factor authentication when signing in to your account.

A man on the Hue app on one side of the image and a house on the other

Control lights from anywhere

With an account and a Bridge, you’ll get access to Out of home control. Turn lights on and off, check in on your Secure system, or adjust your settings in the Philips Hue app from anywhere.

Control multiple Hue bridges with the Hue account

Control multiple Bridges

Have more than one Bridge? Later this year, you’ll be able to add multiple Bridges to one account and sort them into Homes to keep your system organized.

Compare user permissions

There are four types of permissions you can assign to users in your Philips Hue account. No matter which permissions you have, you’ll always be able to control the lights — even when the internet is down.

Lighting

Security: basic

Security: advanced

Admin

Control lights without internet

Add or delete lights, sensor & switches¹

Create, edit, remove Rooms & Zones

Create, edit, remove automations

Sync: Link app to Spotify

Sync: Start or stop

Secure: Arm or disarm system

Secure: View camera’s live feed & video clips

Secure: View event timeline

Secure: Receive notifications

Secure: Manage camera settings

Secure: Subscribe to plan

Secure: Delete security devices

Add or remove Bridge

Create, rename, delete Home

Manage user permissions

What you can do with Philips Hue accounts

Hue app displaying the Sync tab with Spotify

Philips Hue + Spotify

Link your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts to watch your lights react to the music. Use the Sync tab in the Hue app to start — and transform the room into a personal concert.

Discover Philips Hue + Spotify
The Google Nest mini, Apple HomePod mini, and Amazon Echo dot on white background.

Smart home assistants

Connect your Philips Hue account to a smart home assistant, and let your lights react to your command. Tell them what to do, and they’ll do it — look, no hands!

Discover voice control
Smart home security

Smart home security

Get access to Philips Hue Secure, our collection of smart home security products and features.

Questions & answers

How do I create a Hue account?

If I sign up for a Hue account, what happens to the information I provide?

Can I use my Hue account on multiple devices?

What information does a Hue account require?

Is two-factor authentication required to sign in to a Hue account?

Will I receive marketing communications once I sign up for a Hue account?

1 If a device is part of a Philips Hue Secure setup, only a user with Security: advanced or Admin permissions can delete it.