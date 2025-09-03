Support
Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Product highlights

  • Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
  • Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
  • Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
  • Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
  • Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
Zigbee security

Zigbee security

Your privacy is our priority. Zigbee and Philips Hue prevent unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem.

Hue MotionAware™

Hue MotionAware™

This exciting new feature exclusive to Bridge Pro empowers your lighting system to intuitively respond to your movements around the home. Using at least 3 lights in the same room, you can create a motion area that detects your presence and triggers any lights you assign to it. No separate motion sensor needed!

More capacity, faster processor

More capacity, faster processor

Compared with Bridge, the Bridge Pro brings 3x more capacity, support for 150+ lights, 50+ accessories, 500 scenes, plus 5x faster response times with its new Hue Chip Pro.   

Whole-home control from anywhere

Whole-home control from anywhere

The Bridge and Bridge Pro give you access to your smart home system from anywhere via the Hue app. Control your lights, receive security notifications — or just set up your system to run on a schedule with automations.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bridge

What's in the box

What's supported

Other