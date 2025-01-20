*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.
Product highlights
- Add up to 50 lights, 12 accessories
- Works with all Hue lights
- Zigbee technology
- Automatic system updates
- Control lights with app or voice
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Control with your voice
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home, powered by the Google Assistant, to allow you to control your lights with your voice. Turn your lights on and off. Dim to the desired brightness for a perfect ambiance. Even recall pre-set scenes, change colors and more - all without lifting a finger.
The heart of your Philips Hue system
The Philips Hue bridge is all you need to set up your personal Philips Hue system. This is actually the brain of the operation that enables you to control all of your Philips Hue products via the Philips Hue app. Once you have installed the Philips Hue bridge and downloaded the Philips Hue app on your smart device, you can set your imagination free and build your very own system
Add up to 50 Philips Hue lights
Select the Philips Hue lights of your choice and connect them to your Philips Hue bridge. The bridge is powerful enough to handle up to 50 lights, so Hue-ify your whole house
Extend with Philips Hue accessories
In the Philips Hue system, you can also connect up to 12 accessories to enhance your connected lighting experience even further
ZigBee technology
Philips Hue is based on ZigBee, a low-power and reliable technology to control your lights. New features and improvements are continuously added to the system. Updates to both software and firmware are done wirelessly and seamlessly, directly to your Philips Hue product