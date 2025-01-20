*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Motion sensor
Control your lights automatically by adding a Philips Hue motion sensor to your Philips Hue system. You can place the sensor anywhere in your home as it is battery powered and completely wireless. Simply walk by to trigger your lights.
Product highlights
- Bridge required
- Wireless installation
- Automates your lights
- Adjusts light to time of day
- Mounts anywhere
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge
Place it where it matters
No cables, so you can place it anywhere in your home. The motion sensor is battery powered, so it is completely wireless and easy to install anywhere in your home. Set-up is done in a matter of minutes. Simply put it on a shelf, side table, or mount it to a wall or ceiling using the included screw. You can even attach it to metal surfaces such as your fridge, with the included magnet. You can easily adjust the detection angle by adjusting the sensor in the right direction
Turn your Hue lights on and off automatically
Triggers your Philips Hue lights when motion is detected. Connect the Philips Hue motion sensor to your Philips Hue bridge via the Philips Hue app, and it will automatically turn on your Philips Hue lights when you enter a room. Perfect for your hallway, bathroom, basement or garage. You can choose in the app which scene or light setting should be triggered when motion is detected. The lights will turn off automatically, when motion is no longer detected
Day and night setting
Automatically turns on a gentle night light. It's possible to set different light settings for day and night. During the day, the sensor can trigger crisp white light to help you see better. At night, it can turn on a gentle night light when you, your partner or child gets out of bed. Just enough to help you navigate in the dark, without waking up the rest of the family
Integrated daylight sensor
Only turns on the lights when needed. Thanks to an integrated daylight sensor, your lights only turn on when needed. You can easily change the light sensitivity in the Philips Hue app, so the sensor only triggers when you need that bit of extra light. When no more motion is detected, the lights dim down before they automatically switch off after a selected time. The motion sensor also helps you to save energy by automatically turning off lights in areas that aren╞t being used