Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

With millions of shades of white and color light, this E27 smart LED bulb lets you instantly set the mood. Suitable for most fixtures, this bulb lets you bring smart light anywhere in your home.

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Up to 1055 lumens*
  • White and colored light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

Dimensions (WxHxD)

110x60

Durability

Number of switch cycles

50,000

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

-20°C to 45°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514457317

Net weight

0.1 kg

Gross weight

0.13 kg

Height

174 mm

Length

72 mm

Width

72 mm

Material number (12NC)

929002468821

Packaging information

EAN

8719514457317

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.5 W

Power Consumption

9.5 W

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,055 lm

Weight

67 g

Bulb technology

LED

Fitting/cap

E27

Lumen output at 2700K

806 lm

The bulb

Color temperature

2000K-6500K +16 million colors

Form factor

A60

Input voltage

220V-240V

Light output

White and color light

Lumen output

1055 lm @ 4000K

Power factor

0.5 W

Software upgradable

Yes

Start up

Instant 100% light output

Wattage equivalent

75 W

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's in the box

Hue bulbs

1

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple HomeKit

Microsoft Cortana

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness