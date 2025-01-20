*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Garnea Hue White Ambience Downlight
This retrofit recessed downlight offers thousands of shades of white light at your fingertips. Pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Product highlights
- Integrated LED
- High quality material
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Installation free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Control with your voice
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home, powered by the Google Assistant, to allow you to control your lights with your voice. Turn your lights on and off. Dim to the desired brightness for a perfect ambiance. Even recall pre-set scenes, change colors and more - all without lifting a finger.
Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere with warm white light or a cozy, ambiance to wind down in. Delight in a clear and bright setting with natural white light or cool day light for your daily routine.
Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Enjoy a hearty breakfast with cool and bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focused in reading and writing with finely tuned, bright white light. Indulge in your bedtime regime with a soft glow of warm white light for the perfect end to the day.
Control it your way
Connect Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue bridge to enjoy optimal control of lights from your smart devices via the Philips Hue app. Alternatively, add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa*, Apple HomeKit, Google Home* and DingDong* for a seamless voice control. Turn your lights on and off, change your color ambiances and recall your pre-set scenes conveniently with your voice.