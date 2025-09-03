*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (800)
Get started with the Philips Hue Light Recipe Kit to help you relax, read, concentrate, or energize. Control instantly via the App, voice or the dimmer switch. Or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Dimmer switch included
- Hue Bridge included
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights
Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax ∙ no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energizing bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.
Enjoy the right smart lighting for daily tasks
Make your day easier with four preset light scenes that have been handcrafted for your daily tasks. Two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning and keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help you enjoy a good book and a rested mind.
Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light bulbs and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110