B39 Candle - E14 LED smart bulb
Traditional style meets modern smart lighting features with the Philips Hue tunable white and color candle bulb. Enjoy warm-to-cool white light and millions of expressive colors to create the perfect ambiance and complement your home décor. Ultra-low dimming lets you dim the bulb down to just 0.2% of its total brightness, maintaining consistent color performance at different dimming levels. The latest generation of this elegant dual-layer design bulb introduces new and improved features, including full-spectrum daylight that brings the feeling of natural daylight into your home. Relax in warm hues of a summer sunset or energize with crisp white tones of a winter sky. Chromasync ensures the bulb's 16 million colors are precisely matched across multiple bulbs without color deviation. The bulb is now 40% more energy efficient than its previous generation, while Matter compatibility brings seamless connectivity with other smart home devices. Unlock even more features with a Hue Bridge.
Product highlights
- Up to 500 lumen
- Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)
- Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
- Chromasync™ precision color matching
- App and voice control
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Bulb characteristics
Lamp shape
Non directional candle
Socket
E14
Dimmable
Yes