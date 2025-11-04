Support
Compact round smart table lamp with matte black finish, emitting pink light, featuring a visible power cord and angled stand.

Bloom table lamp

Effortlessly set the mood in any room of your home with the unconventional, compact Philips Hue Bloom. Simply plug into a wall socket and use the Bloom to cast colorful light as a standalone lamp or add it to your existing Hue system as an accent light. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • LED integrated
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Find your product manual

