*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you access to the best of smart lighting. With white and color light as well as ultra-low dimming, these bulbs can help you create immersive experiences, support your routines, and more.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
- 400 lumens each
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.